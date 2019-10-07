Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar Files for Divorce

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar is filing for divorce. The Democratic congresswoman has had a complicated past with husband Ahmed Hirsi, who she legally married in 2018, but has been with for nearly two decades and has three children with. Attorney Jaime Driggs says this is an “intensely personal and difficult time for their family.” Omar married another man Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009, but did not legally get a divorce until 2017, while she reconciled with Hirsi in 2012.

(Source–People.com)

