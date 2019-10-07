School Parking Lot Drag Racers Cause Worries on South Side

INDIANAPOLIS — People are using a south side elementary school parking lot as their personal drag strip, and neighbors say it is an ongoing problem with a simple solution.

A woman who asked to not be identified out of concern the drivers might retaliate said it is not the first time it’s happened in the the back lot of Rosa Parks Elementary School in Perry Township.

“I heard squealing tires,” she said. “I went to my patio door and saw this white car and a black car doing circles in the school parking lot, and it sounded like there were people cheering.”

She said it has happened seven or eight times this summer in the parking lot that is just feet away from the backyards of several homes.

