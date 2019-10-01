The Future of Marijuana Decriminalization in Indy? One on One with Marion Co. Prosecutor Ryan Mears

Monday, the acting Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that his office would no longer be seeking charges on basic marijuana possession. This announcement came as a shock not only to Indianapolis residents but to fellow law enforcement as well with many departments stating publicly that the business of arresting people with drugs in their possession would carry on as usual.

I sat down with Mears to learn more about the rationale behind his controversial decision and talked with a local resident who has had a personal run in with the law due to having less than an ounce in his possession. Click the link below to hear our conversation:

