This year marked the 36th year of Circle City Classic. One of Indiana’s biggest events brings together two HBCU football teams to battle it out on the field. This year Jackson State University and Kentucky State University played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Before the big game, there was Cabaret–featuring The Isley Brothers, ZAPP, and The S.O.S. Band– and the big parade with our whole Radio One Indy Family. Check it all out below: