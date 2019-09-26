Familiar Faces To Return In Jurassic World 3

They’re gonna keep rollin til the wheels fall off of this franchise…

Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill are returning to the Jurassic Park universe. Director Colin Trevorrow says they’ll all be reprising their roles from the 1990s movie in the upcoming Jurassic World 3. Goldblum has already returned to the franchise as Doctor Ian Malcolm; Dern will be back as Doctor Ellie Sattler and Neill as Doctor Alan Grant. The film, co-produced by Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg, is set for release in June 2021.

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: