The Colorado theater where a gunman opened fire seven years ago will not be showing the new Joker movie when it comes out next week. Family members of five victims sent a letter to Warner Brothers today with their concerns about the movie. The 2012 shooting happened during a screening of “The Dark Knight Rises.” This new movie is a dark take on Batman’s villain and some survivors fear it could encourage a potential shooter.

(Source-Yahoo Entertainment)

