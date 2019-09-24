East Side Community Group Receives Award for Work Toward Change

INDIANAPOLIS — Running an organization and volunteering can feel like a thankless task, but the Far East Side Community Council is feeling energized as their work on the streets has not gone unnoticed.

On Monday evening, the Far East Side Community Council won the Collaborative Spirit Award given out by the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center.

“The Far East Side said enough is enough and they were ready to do some great things and they have and they will,” Ashley Weaver said.

