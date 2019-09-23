IMPD Lieutenant Accused of Taking ‘Lucky Gold Coin’ from Property Room

INDIANAPOLIS — A lieutenant with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has been accused of taking a gold coin from a police property room.

Lt. George Crooks, a 31-year veteran of IMPD, has been suspended without pay and formally charged with theft and official misconduct after investigators claim he entered the IMPD Property Room on Aug. 16, 2018 and took a gold coin that had been held for forfeiture in a different investigation. At the time of the charges, Crooks was in charge of the IMPD Property Room and all personnel assigned here.

When investigators interviewed the IMPD Property Room supervisor, she told them he occasionally assisted in counting the money in the room. She told police he was “always looking for coins and he found a coin that he traded out,” according to the probable cause document. She told police he opened an envelop containing the coin and said, “I want that coin.”

