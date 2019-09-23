Washington Monument Re-Launch Briefly Marred By Elevator Mishap

An elevator glitch briefly spoiled the reopening after renovation work of the Washington Monument. The main elevator stopped working for nearly an hour yesterday leaving some visitors stuck at the top of the site but nobody was inside the elevator during the malfunction. The DC landmark reopened this weekend after a three year renovation project that included work done to make improvements to the elevators. Park officials issued an apology for any inconvenience to visitors from the elevator downtime.

(Source-CBSNews)

