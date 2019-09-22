Wow – A Texas Man Tried To Divorce His Wife And She Had No Idea

A married man in Texas decided to end his marriage without informing his wife.

Paul Nixon allegedly forged documents and gave a perjurious testimony in efforts to end his marriage.

The 51-year-old man’s wife, whose name was not given, informed Constable Mark Herman that Nixon had filed for divorce without her consent and without her knowing. According to court docs, Nixon filed for divorce in February 2017 and submitted documents with his wife’s forged signature as well as a fraudulent signature from a notary public in April 2017.

