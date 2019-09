K. Michelle said she thinks men are good people.

The reason for that is for men to do things that they consider small in the flesh like cheating and you know it’s going to destroy your partner but men do it anyway.

She said We’ve watched the same story over and over again and just because I am a woman I’m supposed to accept your betrayal.

K. Michelle is not playing CLICK HERE AND READ MORE

Also On 106.7 WTLC: