dFree founder Dr. Soaries shares biblical insight on debt free living

INDIANAPOLIS – Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., Founder and CEO of the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement, and Indianapolis Pastor Daryl K. Webster, Senior Pastor of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church (EMBC), will co-host the dfree® Level Up Leadership Retreat September 25-28. Intended for dfree® leaders, loyalists and graduates, the event promises to elevate participants to the next level of financial freedom through live workshops and trainings, exclusive access to new dfree® solutions, resources and tools, partnerships and offerings, panel discussions and new books on topics such as entrepreneurship, banking solutions, legacy and more. Longtime dfree® partner Prudential Financial serves as the title sponsor of this event.

dfree® is the leading financial freedom movement programmed to equip the African American community with the strategies and resources to live a financially empowered life. The groundbreaking, faith-based organization is a 12-step wealth building system, which has aided more than 9,000 individuals in paying down over $22 million in consumer debt through its Billion Dollar Challenge, was designed with the black community in mind. Founded in 2005 by Dr. Soaries, the movement has grown globally and is used by more than 4,000 churches and 200,000 individuals. “This conference is where you come to gain information, become inspired and motivated by the successes of others, and get a blueprint of how you – regardless of your unique circumstances – can become a dfree® success story,” says dfree® Executive Director Tamika Stembridge.

LISTEN: Exclusive Interview with Dr. DeForest Soaries and host Ebony Chappel

“Since dfree® began, we have touched millions of lives. However, during this next season, we intend to attack debt and poverty more aggressively than ever,” said Soaries, who is also the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in New Jersey. “We now have new solutions and resources for 2020 that are aligned to change the trajectory for African Americans and financial freedom, and, I want to share them for the first time here in Indianapolis.”

With events held between EMBC and the J.W. Marriott, highlights of the weekend include:

A free concert celebration, sponsored by MoneyLion, featuring gospel singing sensations The Walls Group and Tiffany Andrews of BET’s Sunday Best , open to the public;

concert celebration, sponsored by MoneyLion, featuring gospel singing sensations The Walls Group and Tiffany Andrews of BET’s , open to the public; A special documentary screening of Urban One’s Legacy Lives On featuring dfree ® and presented by Prudential with a financial planning panel;

featuring ® and presented by Prudential with a financial planning panel; Plus, special programming for 1,000 high school students.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity of co-hosting the dfree® Level Up Leadership Retreat here in Indy where the movement has made such progress,” said Pastor Webster who’s been involved with dfree® for more than 7 years. “dfree® is something my congregation and I take seriously and have truly incorporated into our culture, personal and family lives.”

Admission for the full dfree® Level Up Leadership Retreat is $55. For more information and to register, please visit mydfree.org.

