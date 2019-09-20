Group Asks for Gun Violence Intervention from City

INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence is a topic many say isn’t talked about enough, but inside the doors of a church Thursday night, that’s all anyone wanted to talk about.

The people in the pews are looking to city leaders to reduce gun violence in Indianapolis. Desiree Luster is one of those people. She became a member of Faith In Indiana after her cousin was shot and killed on Indy’s east side.

“You move here, I had family here, but you move here and then you are kind of bombarded with that kind of violence, it’s very interesting,” Luster said. “It’s not encouraging to come or even to stay. That says a lot. We want to people to come to Indiana because it is a very nice place despite what’s going on.”

