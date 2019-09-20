Obama Says Presidents Should Avoid TV And Social Media

Barack Obama says presidents shouldn’t watch TV or read social media. The former president spoke Wednesday at a technology conference in San Francisco. He said presidents should avoid TV and social media because it “clouds your judgment” and “creates a lot of noise.” Obama said presidents have to have confidence that whatever data is out there has been sifted and sorted, “and that requires not just a good process but making sure you have a team that’s got a diversity of opinion.” He also said social media has accelerated the rise of division and has made people more tribal, more polarized and less willing to listen to each other.

(Source-CNN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: