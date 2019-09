Most couples are busy so Instead of letting your love life fall to the wayside, it may be more practical to schedule time for sex.

While it may sound crazy to put love making on a calendar, couples who do so may find that it eventually comes off less like a chore, and more like a break from the routine.

For a lot of people, sex is a crucial aspect of relationship building. Planning to do it may feel annoying, but it does not take away from the benefits.

