A New Twist on Social Security Phone Scam

INDIANAPOLIS— The Federal Trade Commission has issued a warning about a new twist on a growing scam.

In this phone scam, the caller claims to be from the Social Security Administration and says your benefits will end. The Federal Trade Commission says the real Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits.

If you get a call like this, do not press 1. Instead, just hang up and remember your Social Security number is not about to be suspended.

