If they talk about their ex frequently or if they say they’re not ready for a serious relationship because they just got out of one this could be a rebound.

They may think they are ready to get back into dating without acknowledging that they haven’t fully healed from their last relationship. This can make it tricky to know if you’re someone’s rebound because they may not realize that they’re rebounding.

CLCIK HERE AND READ MORE

Also On 106.7 WTLC: