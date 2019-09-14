What’s Up in and Around Your City

Summer is not over yet!! According to WRTV6, we should reach a high of 84 today, but the temperature will rise slowly. Temps will still be in the 70’s at noon. Great day to pack a picnic and be a part of GROOVIN IN THE GARDEN at Easley Winery or be a part of the SUICIDE PREVENTION WALK that starts at 12:30pm to help aid in the prevention of suicide in the city. Check out some of the events below with family and friends.

Start with the 2019 INDY JAZZ FESTIVAL in Indy it kicked off at 8am today. Be a part of the 10 day festival with live performances at different venues around the city like, IUPUI, The Cabaret, Jazz Kitchen & more. Find out more at indyjazzfest.net

The 38th ANNUAL FIESTA INDIANAPOLIS FESTIVAL starts at 12 noon today on Georgia Street. Help celebrate the Latino cultural in Indy as a part of National Hispanic Heritage month. Enjoy music, food, health fair and so much more. Details available at laplazaindy.org/events/

Be prepared at 2pm for the 2nd ANNUAL BBQ & BLUES FEST at Fort Harrison State Park. There will be food, beer & more served from 1 – 7 pm and the event is free after gate admission. For more details go to facebook.com/events/2434029413499030/

If you've been on East 46th Street you've seen the rides going up for the ST. LAWRENCE PARISH FESTIVAL this weekend. FALL FEST is here with midway rides, games, food and so much more all weekend long. Get ticket information at archindy.org/criterion/local/festivals.html

There’s plenty more going on in and around your city and you can find them at AroundIndy.com. The 36th Annual Circle City Classic game is around the corner and right now tickets are buy one get one free while supplies last. Get yours today at circlecityclassic.com. Join us at the Remy Martin Community Spirits Pre-Game Kickoff before the game.

