Joe Biden is leading the pack of Democratic presidential candidates in a new CNN poll. The poll shows the former vice president at 24 percent on the eve of the next Democratic debate. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren polled at 18 percent followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 17 percent. Every other candidate had less than 10 percent support. The top ten Democratic candidates will take the stage for the debate Thursday night in Houston.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: