Indy
HomeIndy

There Are Steps You Can Take to Prevent Catalytic Converter Theft

EPA Declares Greenhouse Gases A Danger To Human Health

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Waking up to find parts of your car stolen is pretty much the last thing you want as you are heading out to work, but that’s exactly what happened to an Indianapolis man Tuesday morning.

The sound of a car missing a catalytic converter lets the whole neighborhood know when Michael Grimm is coming home. The SUV he bought just weeks ago quickly caught the eye of a thief who slid under his truck with a saw.

“I came out this morning and started it up to go to work and it got really loud suddenly,” Grimm said.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

auto news , catalytic converter , catalytic converter theft , INDY News , MORNING NEWS

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close