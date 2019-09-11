Apple Unveils Colorful iPhone 11

Apple is unveiling its colorful new iPhone 11 and doing so at a much smaller price. The company announced at a media event in California that its new phone comes with a dual camera system and will be available in six different colors. The starting price is about 700-dollars. The previous version of the popular smart phone started at one-thousand-dollars. The phone will come with Night Mode, which will automatically brighten photos taken in the dark. It will allow users to film video in ultra-wide 4K resolution. The new colors being added include green, yellow and purple.

(Source-CNN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: