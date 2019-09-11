CNN Poll Shows Americans Don’t Think Trump Deserves 2nd Term

A new poll shows the majority of Americans think President Trump’s first term should be his last. The poll from CNN says six in ten Americans don’t believe Trump deserves to be reelected. Respondents also gave the president a 39 percent approval rating. The poll, released today, gives Trump a 37 percent approval rating for the way he has handled both immigration and foreign affairs. Trump’s strongest area was the economy, where he received 48 percent approval.

Just remember to VOTE next November.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: