Clark Co. Judge Shot Outside Indy White Castle Pleads Guilty

INDIANAPOLIS — A southern Indiana judge charged in connection with a fight and shooting outside a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis in May pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of battery resulting in bodily injury and received a suspended sentence of 365 days in jail.

According to court records, the plea agreement was filed Monday in Marion Superior Court between prosecutors and Clark County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Adams. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss six additional charges against Adams.

The dismissed charges included two counts of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, one count of battery resulting in bodily injury, two counts of battery and one count of disorderly conduct, according to court records.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Adams received a suspended sentence of 365 days to the misdemeanor charge.

