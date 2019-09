Rihanna is reportedly coming back with some new music before the end of the year. According to the French press, Universal revealed that bad gal RiRi’s ninth studio LP will be released in December. Rihanna has remained relatively quiet about her highly anticipated project, but noted back in June that she’s eager to drop the new album. The Grammy winner’s last album, ANTI, was released in 2016 and peaked at number one on the Billboard charts.

