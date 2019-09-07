Woman gives warning after crash with IndyGo Red Line bus

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman says she is thankful to be alive after she was involved in a crash with an IndyGo Red Line bus.

She hopes talking about her experience will help save the lives of other drivers sharing the road with Red Line busines.

“The last thing I really remember is just getting hit by the bus,” Jessica Watkins said. “And then when I open my eyes I saw the bus dragging my car the opposite way.”

Watkins still has marks on her arms from the airbag deploying. Her car, now totaled, after the crash which occurred while Red Line drivers were practicing Aug. 30.

“Thankful after I looked at my car because looking at my car and also the placement, I realized I probably could have been killed that day,” Watkins said.

