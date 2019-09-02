Look who wants to Copyright, “Taco Tuesday”

The term “Taco Tuesday” just might get copyrighted by basketball player LeBron James. ESPN says the Lakers star filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on August 15th. James is apparently looking to capitalize on the popular Instagram videos in which he and his friends and family gleefully eat tacos every Tuesday. LeBron reportedly has no specific plans for any ventures to use the term. This isn’t the first time a Laker tried to copyright a phrase involving fast-food. Magic Johnson once attempted to copyright the basketball statistic term “Double-Double” — but found it already belonged to the In-N-Out hamburger chain.

