The Democratic National Committee is announcing the dates for the fourth debates. It’ll be October 15th in Ohio, although a specific location has yet to be revealed. In 2016, President Trump won the Buckeye State, a traditional swing state, by 8 points. Candidates must qualify by October 1st. and the DNC says that if more than 10 candidates qualify for the debate, they’ll host a second night October 16th. The third and upcoming debate will be September 12th in Houston.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: