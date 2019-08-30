Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Janet Jackson’s Vegas Residency Pulls In Millions

Janet Jackson may be leaving Las Vegas but she’s certainly the lucky lady. The iconic artist hit the Park Theater for her Metamorphosis residency that reportedly brought in 13-million dollars over 76,813 tickets. The average for the show was 722-thousand dollars and 4,000 tickets a night, positions Jackson among the best Vegas performers of the decade. Fans of Janet Jackson that live in Hawaii can catch a special 30th-anniversary celebration of Rhythm Nation at the Blaisdell Arena on November 20 and 21st.

(Source-Billboard)

Janet Jackson , Janet Jackson in Las Vegas , Janet Jackson Metamorphosis residency

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close