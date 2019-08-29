Any Activity Reduces Mortality Risk

People who move around through their day are less likely to die prematurely than those who just sit around. A new study published in the British Medical Journal finds that even modest levels of activity can reduce mortality risks, including taking a stroll, cleaning the kitchen or folding and putting away laundry. The study, the largest of its kind, indicates that the greatest gains were found when people changed their habits and went from a sedentary life to moving about for even an extra hour a day. The bottom line according the study’s authors is that all activity counts, not just rigorous exercise.

