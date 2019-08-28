Lakers’ Cousins Accused Of Threatening Mother Of His Child

This hasn’t been a good summer for DeMarcus Cousins. He’s being accused of threatening his ex-wife. In a audio clip leaked by TMZ, a man can be heard telling a woman over the phone that he’s going to “make sure I put a bullet” in her head. According to TMZ, the woman in the clip is Cousins ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. She claims the conversation took place on Friday, a day before his wedding to his new girlfriend. The Lakers said Tuesday they are aware of the clip and are looking into it. Cousins is expected to miss the entire upcoming season due to torn ACL.

