Dave Chappelle Ruffles Feathers In New Netflix Special

As you know,Dave Chappelle is known for not shying away from controversial topics during his stand-up routines, and his latest Netflix special is no different. In the standup titled, Sticks and Stones, he tackles many issues, including the Leaving Neverland documentary where Wade Robson and James Safechuck detailed alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson. He also praised Kevin Hart in regards to the comedian being edged out of his Academy Awards hosting gig, and when people mention the 2009 incident when Chris Brown assaulted Rihanna, Chappelle says he asks, “Well, what did she do?” However touchy his topics may be, for as many people who are offended by his comedy, there are others who claim this is one of Chappelle’s best stand-up specials yet.

What did you think of his stand-up special on Netflix? Would you like to see Dave do another comedy series on Netflix?

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: