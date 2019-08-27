Rosa Parks, Sally Ride Get Their Own Barbies

Kids around the world are now able to play with Barbie’s newest dolls, Rosa Parks and Sally Ride. The company announced on Monday that the two iconic women are the newest additions to Barbie’s Inspiring Women series. Parks, a famed civil rights activist, and Ride, the first American woman and youngest American to travel to space, will each come with educational information about their historic contributions so that children can learn while playing. The Inspiring Women series, which debuted on International Women’s Day last year, includes dolls based on other legendary figures, including artist Frida Kahlo, aviator Amelia Earhart and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

(Source-CNN)

