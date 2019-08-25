Obama’s 2019 Summer Playlist

Even though summer is winding down, Former President Barack Obama is sharing his 2019 Summer playlist with the world. The playlist offers a wide variety of songs from trendy singles like “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X to classics like “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” by Stevie Wonder. Other songs that the former President and his wife Michelle are jamming out to are “Juice” by Lizzo and “Dang!” by the late Mac Miller. President Obama shared the playlist on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

(Source-CNN)

