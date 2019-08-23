Dozen Phone Companies Pledge New Tech To Fight Robocalls

A dozen of the nation’s biggest phone companies are pledging to use new technology to spot and block robocalls. The promise is part of an agreement they made with 51 attorneys general. Officials estimate there were four-point-seven-billion robocalls made to American phones just in July. The agreement calls for the phone companies to implement call-blocking technology and provide free robocall blocking tools to consumers. It would also let people know if the incoming call is real or coming from a spoofed phone number. The companies do not have a deadline to implement the new technology, but are expected to do so as soon as practical.

