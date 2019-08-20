Study: People Who Use More Emojis Have More Sex

A new study reports that people who use more emojis in online communications have more sex. Researchers at The Kinsey Institute surveyed more than five-thousand people and found that people who use more emojis went on more first dates and had more sex. They said people who use emojis often are more successful at establishing connections and that creates more opportunities for “romantic and sexual engagement.” The researchers had to admit they don’t know which emojis are most effective in helping people connect.

(Source-CNET)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: