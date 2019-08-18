Belinda Drake, DON’T SLEEP lead Voter Awareness Initiative

Nationally and locally, voter turnouts have dwindled in recent election cycles. Experts point to issues such as voter apathy, voter suppression and other culprits as the reason behind the low numbers – especially among young people and people of color.

Political activist Belinda Drake and DON’T SLEEP, will lead a citywide voter registration event on August 25 from 2-6:30 pm at the following locations:

Runaway Barber and Beauty Lounge – 3851 Kevin Way

Faded Dreams Barber and Beauty Salon – 2519 E. 65th Street

