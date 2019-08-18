City of Indianapolis hosts event for Women and Minority Business Owners

The number of women and minority-owned businesses are steadily growing across the nation but many of these businesses don’t benefit from access to capital and opportunities to collaborate with state/local entities. On August 27, the City of Indianapolis’ Office of Minority & Women Business Development and Purchasing Division will host the third annual Reverse Trade Show. This event will provide suppliers, consultants, contractors and others an opportunity to connect one-on-one with decision makers in both the governmental and private sector.
Partners/Sponsors Include:
o Community Health Network
o Bose McKinney and Evans LLP
o Bose Public Affairs Group
o Browning
o Wilhelm Construction
o Woolpert
o AECOM Hunt
o REPROGRAPHIX Inc.
o Martin University
o City of Indianapolis-Purchasing Division
o Indianapolis Airport Authority
o IndyGo
o Indiana Department of Transportation
o Indiana Department of Administration
o Regions Bank
And many more! For more information, click here.
Listen to interview with OMWBD Director Camille Blunt and Open Lines host Ebony Chappel.