City of Indianapolis hosts event for Women and Minority Business Owners

The number of women and minority-owned businesses are steadily growing across the nation but many of these businesses don’t benefit from access to capital and opportunities to collaborate with state/local entities. On August 27, the City of Indianapolis’ Office of Minority & Women Business Development and Purchasing Division will host the third annual Reverse Trade Show. This event will provide suppliers, consultants, contractors and others an opportunity to connect one-on-one with decision makers in both the governmental and private sector.

Partners/Sponsors Include:

o Community Health Network

o Bose McKinney and Evans LLP

o Bose Public Affairs Group

o Browning

o Wilhelm Construction

o Woolpert

o AECOM Hunt

o REPROGRAPHIX Inc.

o Martin University

o City of Indianapolis-Purchasing Division

o Indianapolis Airport Authority

o IndyGo

o Indiana Department of Transportation

o Indiana Department of Administration

o Regions Bank

And many more! For more information, click here.

Listen to interview with OMWBD Director Camille Blunt and Open Lines host Ebony Chappel.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: