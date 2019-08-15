Check Out Barack Obama’s Summer Reading List

Barack Obama has been spending his summer reading a wide variety of books and he shared his reading list on is Facebook page Tuesday.

Obama’s book list ranges from sci-fi thrillers to discussions on immigration and mass incarceration. He starts the list honoring the late Toni Morrison and some of her great works. He said,

To start, you can’t go wrong by reading or re-reading the collected works of Toni Morrison. Beloved, Song of Solomon, The Bluest Eye, Sula, everything else — they’re transcendent, all of them. You’ll be glad you read them.

Check out his full list below.

