‘Doodle For Google’ Winner Honors Mom With Illustration

You may have noticed Tuesday’s Google Doodle, but this doodle is special, for a few reasons. One being that it’s a competition winner. And the other reason is that it’s creator, a Georgia teen, used the illustration to honor her mom.

High school senior, Arantza Peña Popo is the winner of the search engine’s annual “Doodle for Google” competition.

ABC 7 reports, the teen’s design is called “Once You Get It, Give It Back”.

Google’s competition theme was “When I grow up, I hope…” and Arantza’s design shows her dream of helping her mother do all the things she hasn’t been able to do yet.

The doodle shows an older version of Arantza, caring for her mother in front of framed picture of the two of them in their younger years.

Arantza told the station her mother “lights up any room she’s in”.

More than 200,000 submissions were entered into the 2019 competition.

In addition to the illustration being displayed as the website’s main image for the day, Arantza will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship as well as a $50,000 technology award for her high school.

