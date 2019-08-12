Frustrating Things People Say When You’re Forever Single

What is one of the most annoying things as a single person? Hearing all the questions people may ask on why you are still single! Here is a list of some of the most frustrating questions to be asked while single.
- Why don’t you give that ex another shot?
- You can always just move in with us
- Maybe you should lower your expectations
- Are you being approachable?
Are you single and tired of the questions? Tell us the most frustrating questions you have been asked.
