Frustrating Things People Say When You’re Forever Single

What is one of the most annoying things as a single person? Hearing all the questions people may ask on why you are still single! Here is a list of some of the most frustrating questions to be asked while single.

  • Why don’t you give that ex another shot?
  • You can always just move in with us
  • Maybe you should lower your expectations
  • Are you being approachable?

Are you single and tired of the questions? Tell us the most frustrating questions you have been asked.

