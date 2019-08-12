Frustrating Things People Say When You’re Forever Single

What is one of the most annoying things as a single person? Hearing all the questions people may ask on why you are still single! Here is a list of some of the most frustrating questions to be asked while single.

Why don’t you give that ex another shot?

You can always just move in with us

Maybe you should lower your expectations

Are you being approachable?

Are you single and tired of the questions? Tell us the most frustrating questions you have been asked.

