What’s Up in and Around Your City

According to WTHR.com, we are in for a beautiful weekend. Today started out beautiful with temperatures in the mid 60’s, but it should warm up quickly with high’s in the mid 80’s. Not only is the State Fair in town, but there are plenty of other carnivals and back to school events happening. Check out some of them below:

Well start with the 163rd running of the INDIANA STATE FAIR . It will run until Aug. 18th and everyday has something new. It’s Hoosier Lottery Day today plus Spider-man will be there along with the cheer competitions, circus, parade, food, rides and so much more. This is considered to be one of the largest and best fairs in America. Get your tickets at indianastatefair.com

Maybe you don't want to make the drive to the state fairgrounds; well the FAMILY FUN FAIR is back at the Hamilton County Sports Complex starting at 11am. Kids can enjoy face painting, pony rides, bounce house and so much more. This event is free and you can find out more at thesportscomplex.net

The 4-day festival featuring activities for the entire family is back, BROAD RIPPLE CARNIVA L is going on this weekend. Enjoy carnival rides and games, food and drink, a craft beer garden, live music entertainment, community booths, and a history exhibit provided by Broad Ripple Gazette will be on display. Bring the dogs too because this event is dog friendly. Get more details at broadrippleindy.org/event/broad-ripple-carnival/

Your INDIANA FEVER WNBA basketball team is playing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this afternoon against the Atlanta Dream today at 3pm. Remember each Friday and Saturday kids 14 and under eat free. Tickets are still available at fever.wnba.com

The PICNIC CONCERT SERIES continues at Mallow Run Winery this weekend starting at 6pm. Free admission. Family friendly; all ages welcome! Complimentary wine tasting in the tasting room until 9pm, plus live music. More information is available at mallowrun.com

