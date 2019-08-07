Report: 22% Of Millennials Say They Have No Friends

More than one in five millennials say they don’t have any actual friends. A recently-released YouGov poll shows 22-percent of millennials say they have no actual friends and 30-percent say they always or often feel lonely. In comparison, only 20-percent of Gen Xers and just 15-percent of Baby Boomers say they’re always or often lonely.

Between 22 and 30-percent of millennials say they have no acquaintances, no friends, no close friends, and no best friends. Researchers blame millennials’ heavy social media use for their lack of connection when they aren’t online.

Millennials are people born from 1981 to 1996. Gen Xers were born from about 1961 to 1981 and Boomers were born from 1946 to 1964.

(Source-YouGov US)