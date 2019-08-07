Americans Blame Mental Health System For Shootings

News and Headlines
A majority of Americans — regardless of political party — blame the mental health system, racism and loose gun laws for the recent mass shootings that have shocked the nation.

A USA Today/Ipsos poll was taken after the massacres in California, Texas and Ohio that left dozens dead and many more injured. Overall, two-thirds of Americans think lawmakers need to tighten background checks on gun buyers. There’s a partisan divide, however, about the influence President Trump and Congress have had on the violence. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to blame violent video games and Democrats are more likely to blame gun manufacturers.

