Basketball Player’s Drug Test Reveals He’s Pregnant

If you’re going to cheat a drug test, don’t do this…

A basketball player’s suspension is making for comic relief on Twitter after a drug test showed him to be pregnant. D.J. Cooper submitted his girlfriend’s urine as his own to try and pass a drug test. That backfired when it came back showing she was pregnant.

Related: Bump Bump Baby? Apryl Jones Rumored To Be Pregnant With Lil Fizz’s Baby

The 28-year-old former Ohio University standout was trying to join the Bosnian national basketball team as a naturalized player in late 2018. The International Basketball Federation suspended him on the spot for fraud. He’s eligible to return in June 2020.

Related: Congrats! ‘OITNB’ Actress Danielle Brooks Is Pregnant With Her First Child [PHOTOS]

But Congratulations on the news that he’s going to be a new father.