Obama Warns About Hate After Shootings In Texas, Ohio

Former President Barack Obama is warning about hate in the aftermath of the deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. In a Facebook post, Obama said there are indications that the El Paso tragedy followed a dangerous trend involving “troubled individuals who embrace racist ideologies and see themselves obligated to act violently to preserve white supremacy.” He argued that Americans should “soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments.” Obama criticized leaders who “demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life.”

