Rihanna slammed Donald Trump over his response to the mass shootings that happened in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH over the weekend.

One of the issues Rih has is with how easy it was for these gunman to legally acquire weapons.

“Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead,” she wrote in Instagram under his tweet about the El Paso shooting. “This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!”

The Bajan songstress also expressed outrage over Trump’s tone deaf views on what the real problems are in this country. Instead of focusing on issues like gun control he prioritizes immigration and his notorious wall he wants built to stop immigration from Mexico.

“Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA!,” she added. “Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!”

Gunman Patrick Crusius marched into a Walmart in El Paso yesterday (Aug 3rd) and shot 20 people with one victim being reported dead. Gunman Connor Betts terrorized a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio, shooting 27 people leaving nine people dead.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

Rihanna Is Not Here For Trump’s Response To Recent Mass Shootings was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

