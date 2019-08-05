If You Feel Lonely In Your Marriage, You Aren’t Alone

Most people think that getting married means the end of your lonely days.

Being single is often regarded as the most isolating season in one’s life, but someone can feel just as alone in relation as they do outside of one. The feeling is absolutely normal, and with communication and patience, solvable.

Loneliness in marriage is very common because life circumstances happen, and the way we manage things.

Make an effort to date again.

Relationships are about making time and making sacrifices.

