Today should feel a lot like yesterday with temperatures close to 90 this afternoon. No rain in sight until later this week. Kids are back in school on Monday so let them have a little bit of fun today by checking out some of the events below:

Some of the best 14 days of summer are here with the 163rd running of the INDIANA STATE FAI R. It’s one of the largest and best state fairs in America. Enjoy not only the midway, but the youth talent contest, circus, parade, food and so much more. For your tickets go to indianastatefair.com

The GEN CON GAMING CONVENTION is in town at the Indiana Convention Center. This is the longest running, best attended gaming convention in the world. Be a part of the costume contest, check out the games, celebrities and so much more. To find out what's on the agenda today go to gencon.com

The Irvington Historical Society holds it's ICE CREAM SOCIAL today from 12-4pm at 5350 University Ave. Enjoy great local food, classic Jazz, interesting craft people all wrapped in our current museum exhibits…so that Irvington families can take to the street and have some old fashioned summertime fun.

Your INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS BASEBAL L team battles the Columbus Clippers again today at 1:35pm. Tickets are still available at milb.com/indianapolis

It's the last performance of actor & comedian EARTHQUAKE at Helium Comedy Club. Don't miss out and get your tickets at indianapolis.heliumcomedy.com/events/31594

To find out more of what’s up in and around your city go to AroundIndy.com.

