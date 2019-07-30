Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

John Dillinger To Be Exhumed

The body of infamous bank robber John Dillinger is going to be exhumed. Dillinger, the FBI’s Public Enemy Number One back in the 1930s, took his gang and went on a bank robbing spree. His life of crime ended when he was gunned down in a shootout with G-men outside a Chicago theater. He was buried in Indianapolis, where his grave draws visitors every year. His nephew, Michael Thompson, was granted a permit to have the body dug up, but didn’t give a reason. The disinterment is scheduled for September.

(Source-TheIndychannel.com)

John Dillenger , John Dillenger body to be exhumed , John Dillenger Crown Hill Cemetery

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close