John Dillinger To Be Exhumed

The body of infamous bank robber John Dillinger is going to be exhumed. Dillinger, the FBI’s Public Enemy Number One back in the 1930s, took his gang and went on a bank robbing spree. His life of crime ended when he was gunned down in a shootout with G-men outside a Chicago theater. He was buried in Indianapolis, where his grave draws visitors every year. His nephew, Michael Thompson, was granted a permit to have the body dug up, but didn’t give a reason. The disinterment is scheduled for September.

(Source-TheIndychannel.com)

