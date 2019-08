Some traffic closures could affect those visiting Indianapolis for GenCon. Over 65-thousand people are expected to be in downtown for the gaming convention. About 25-percent of those attending will fly into the Indianapolis International Airport, but will be unable to get into downtown with the main interstate. I-70 eastbound and westbound from the South split to I-465 begins Friday night and doesn’t reopen until Monday at 6 a.m.

(Source-IndyStar.com)

